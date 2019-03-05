He’s A Standout – Rangers Assistant Lauds Joe Worrall’s Form

Follow @insidefutbol





Gary McAllister has insisted that Rangers have not been paying any attention to criticism towards Joe Worrall and believes he has been the standout player in recent weeks for the club.



The Nottingham Forest contracted centre-back scored the equaliser against Aberdeen on Sunday that allowed Rangers to take their Scottish Cup quarter-final to a replay at Ibrox next Tuesday night.











The 22-year-old defender has faced some criticism for his performances at the back, but McAllister stressed that the club have not paid any attention to such outside opinion.



He believes Worrall has been one of the best players in recent weeks and says Rangers have just concentrated on making sure he is in the best shape possible to play at the heart of their defence.





The Rangers assistant boss was also delighted to see the defender get on the scoresheet against Aberdeen.



McAllister told Rangers TV: “I think in the last four or five games he has been excellent.





“I am unaware of the criticism he has been getting, so we just focused on how he trains and how he prepares for games and he has been excellent.



“He has been particularly a standout in the last three or four games. He has shown bravery on the ball and passed the ball.



“It was nice to see him get the goal.”



The 22-year-old has been a key player for Rangers this season and has racked up 26 appearances in all competitions, but is still slated to return to Nottingham Forest at the end of the season.

