Hibernian’s Tactics Against Celtic Surprised Me, Former Scotland Star Admits

Former Scotland international Barry Ferguson says that Hibernian were uncharacteristically disappointing with their tactics at Easter Road, during their defeat to Celtic on Saturday.



Hibs succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Celtic during their Scottish Cup quarter-final tie on Saturday at Easter Road.











Paul Heckingbottom’s men struggled to make home advantage count and failed to force the initiative en route to conceding two goals, from James Forrest and Scott Brown, within the space of 13 second half minutes.



And in the wake of their disappointing performance on Saturday, Ferguson believes that Hibs were uncharacteristically let down by their tactics at Easter Road.





The former Ger admitted the hosts were nowhere near their usual standards at home and conceded he was surprised with their approach to let Celtic enjoy the lion’s share of possession.



“I was just going to say that word [surprised], I was surprised they sat off and let Celtic have possession”, Ferguson said on the PLZ Soccer show.





“Normally when you go to Easter Road, Hibs are on top of you and don’t give you a minute’s peace, so I was surprised with the tactics.



“But if I’m being honest, watching the game, Celtic were always comfortable.”



Hibs will next play host to Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Friday night, as they aim to bounce back from the defeat to Celtic.

