I Don’t Know – Chelsea Loanee Unsure What Blues Have Planned

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea loanee Kylian Hazard has conceded that he is not sure what the club want to do with him next summer.



Hazard joined Chelsea in 2017, but he is yet to play a senior game for the Blues and he was loaned out to Cercle Brugge last summer.











The 23-year-old is due to spend the season back in Belgium and he has been enjoying his time at Cercle Brugge, where he has scored four top flight goals for the club.



Hazard is scheduled to return to Chelsea at the end of the season and the player admits he is not sure what the club want to do with him in the summer.





The player indicated that he is ready to leave Chelsea and join another club at the end of the season if he finds an attractive project.



But he admits that he does not know whether he has a future at Chelsea and is aware of the number of players they have loaned out.





Hazard told French outlet Foot Mercato when asked about his future: “For the moment, I don’t know what I am going to do next season.



“I think I will have to talk to my agents to see what Chelsea want to do with me.



"My goal is to play, but for the moment I am fine.



“If I can find a sports project where I can still play, I would go there if the project interests me.



“Regarding Chelsea, I have no idea. For the moment, we are not going to talk about it.



“After all it is different at Chelsea, they have several players on loan and it’s enough to survive.”



The 23-year-old has made 18 appearances so far this season for Cercle Brugge.

