06 October 2018

05/03/2019 - 12:31 GMT

It's Him – Leeds United Pair Agreed On Fittest Player At Elland Road

 




Leeds United youngsters Robbie Gotts and Leif Davis have revealed who they feel is the fittest player in the first team squad at Elland Road.

The Whites have opted to trust their youth under the new regime of Marcelo Bielsa and both Gotts and Davis have been working extensively with the first team this term.




Davis made his competitive debut back in December and Gotts, who is yet to feature for the senior team, has been named on the bench on several occasions.

And the pair have revealed who they feel is the fittest member of the first team squad at Elland Road.
 


Both Gotts and Davis agreed on the fact that Leeds academy graduate Jamie Shackleton is the fittest among all the players and the latter admitted he never stops running.

“Jamie Shackleton [is the fittest player in the squad]”, Gotts said on LUTV.  
 


“Yes, probably Shacks.

"[He] doesn’t stop running”, Davis added.

The Whites duo also explained that first team regulars Luke Ayling and Adam Forshaw are probably the most hard-working players in training at Leeds this term.

“For me, I’d say Luke Ayling [works the hardest in training]”, Davis continued.

“I’d probably say Adam Forshaw [is the best in training]”, Gotts revealed.

Shackleton, who was promoted to the first team by Bielsa last summer, has already notched up 21 appearances in all competitions so far this season.
 