Man City Expected To Deliver Champions League – Former Liverpool Star Spies Title Advantage

Former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor believes Manchester City’s push for the Champions League might have an impact on the Premier League title race.



Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League table at the weekend as Liverpool could only pick up a draw against Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.











Pep Guardiola’s side now have a one-point lead at the top of the table, but are playing to win the FA Cup and Champions League as well.



The Champions League has eluded Manchester City and is the only trophy there are yet to get their hands on in the Sheikh Mansour era.





Liverpool, on the other hand, won the Champions League in 2005, and have won the old European Cup four times as well.



Mellor feels there is a real expectation at the Citizens to win the Champions League this season, which might distract them in the race for the Premier League title and shift the dynamic back in Liverpool’s favour.





“They’ve also got the Champions League and FA Cup to think about as well”, Mellor said on LFC TV.



“We have the Champions League as well, but there’s a real expectancy at Manchester City to deliver the Champions League.



“Not so much for ourselves because obviously we’ve won it certainly in recent years.



“That’s the trophy that City certainly want.



"Obviously to retain the Premier League title as well.”



Manchester City will play before Liverpool once again next weekend, and will have the chance to heap further pressure on the Reds.