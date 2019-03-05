Massimiliano Allegri Could Take Break From Football In Event of Juventus Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea linked Massimiliano Allegri could consider taking a sabbatical for a year if he decides to leave Juventus at the end of the season.



Juventus are sitting at the top of the Serie A table, 16 points ahead of Napoli and are marching towards a fifth straight league title under Allegri.











The 51-year-old is believed to be considering his future at Juventus and could opt to move on for a new challenge.



Juventus remain keen to hold on to him, but the Italian is said to be considering a separation and a number of clubs are believed to be keen on getting their hands on him.





But according to Italian daily La Repubblica, despite interest from some of the biggest clubs, Allegri will consider taking a sabbatical year after he leaves Juventus.



The Italian is believed to be keen on a break from football and could rebuff offers to return to football management immediately after leaving the Italian champions.





Allegri has been linked with being on Chelsea’s radar as a replacement for Maurizio Sarri and even Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are considering bringing him in.



But there is a chance Allegri will take a break from football if he eventually decides to leave Juventus in the summer.

