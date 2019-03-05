Maybe I Gave Marcelo Bielsa Too Much Freedom – Lille Supremo

Follow @insidefutbol





Lille president Gerard Lopez has conceded that he gave too much freedom to Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, but admits that the Argentine did want to do something different at the club.



Bielsa parted ways with Lille in 2017 after just 13 games in charge following a fall-out between the Argentine and the club hierarchy.











The 63-year-old did not even last until Christmas at Lille, even though he signed a two-year contract, but Lopez admits that he shared a good relationship with the Argentine.



The Lille president insisted that Leeds boss Bielsa wanted to do something different at the club, even though things did not work out eventually between the Argentine and the French club.





The Lille supremo feels he might have given too much freedom to Bielsa but he stressed that the Argentine’s intentions initially were right when he joined the club.



Lopez told French broadcaster Canal+: “I had a very good relationship with Marcelo apart from football.





“He expressed a desire to do something different and it didn’t go down well for many reasons.



“Maybe because I gave him too much freedom at the club, the results were not there and he turned down players.



“But it is true at the beginning he was ready to do something different.



“The idea was not to create a buzz.”



Bielsa joined Leeds last summer and has been leading the club’s charge to return to the Premier League this season.

