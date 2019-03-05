My Time At Chelsea Made Me Better – Tiemoue Bakayoko

Follow @insidefutbol





Tiemoue Bakayoko believes his bitter first season at Chelsea made him a better player and feels his performances at AC Milan are a result of his experience at Stamford Bridge.



Chelsea loaned the midfielder out to AC Milan last summer after a poor first season at the club and the Rossoneri have an option to buy him in the summer transfer window.











Bakayoko struggled following his move to Chelsea from Monaco and with Maurizio Sarri signing Jorginho, it became clear the Frenchman was not in the coach’s plan.



The former Monaco man has conceded that his move to Chelsea did not work out as planned but insisted that he did put in some good performances at the club and he was not poor throughout.





“I will be the first one to say it didn’t go the way I wanted”, the midfielder told French magazine France Football when asked about his experience at Chelsea.



“But mind you, there were some very good games, everything was not rubbish and it served me elsewhere.”





The Frenchman has become a lynchpin of the AC Milan midfield this season and he claims that he is a better player today.



But he insisted his rejuvenation in Italy is also a result of his poor experience at Chelsea.



“If I am playing well today, it is also because of my experience in London.



“Today, I can say I am a better player than I was at Monaco.”

