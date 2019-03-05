Never Fancy Challenge Against Him – Leeds Pair Pick Club’s Hardman

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United duo Robbie Gotts and Leif Davis say that Pontus Jansson is the toughest nut to crack within the first team squad at Elland Road and admit they would never fancy winning a challenge against him.



The Whites duo have been developing under the watchful eyes of Marcelo Bielsa and Carlos Corberan so far this season at Elland Road.











And after being involved regularly in training with the first team stars, Gotts and Davis have revealed who they think is the toughest player within the Leeds squad.



The pair say that Jansson is the toughest nut to crack in the squad and Davis even went on to admit that he would never fancy being involved in a 50-50 challenge with the defender.





“Pontus Jansson [is the hardman at the club]”, Gotts told LUTV.



“Yes [it’s Jansson]. No, [I would] never [fancy a 50-50 challenge with him]”, Davis added.





Gotts and Davis also joked about the players who are the worst in training and referred to Tom Pearce, who is currently out on loan, and Jordan Stevens respectively.



“I’d say Pearcey when he was here, [he] just sacks it off a bit”, Gotts opined.



“Jordan Stevens [would be my pick], [he is] lazy [in training]”, Davis joked.



Leeds will next face Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday as they aim to keep up the pressure on Norwich City, who are leading the race for automatic promotion from the Championship.

