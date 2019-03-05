XRegister
06 October 2018

05/03/2019 - 12:56 GMT

No Formal Managerial Approach Made By Manchester United Yet

 




Manchester United are yet to make a formal approach for a new manager as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems likely to become the club's next permanent appointment, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Solskjaer was put in charge on a caretaker basis at Old Trafford in December following the sacking of Jose Mourinho and the club intended to bring in a new permanent boss in the summer.




But the Norwegian’s performance in the interim role over the last few months has changed opinions about him in and around Manchester United.

His only defeat has come in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are now in the top four after trailing by eleven points when Mourinho left.
 


The Manchester United players are also in favour of Solskjaer becoming the permanent manager and the club have not made any approach for any new candidate.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino was the club’s top choice and the club had no plans to extend Solskjaer’s stay beyond the end of the season.
 


But the Norwegian’s performance and the potential difficulties of getting Pochettino out of his Tottenham contract have been changing opinions at Old Trafford.

The club’s powerbrokers have also been left impressed by the way Solskjaer has navigated the team’s recent injury crisis without allowing results to dip.
 