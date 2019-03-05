XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

05/03/2019 - 14:57 GMT

Rangers Will Steamroller Aberdeen Just Like They Did Kilmarnock – Former Ger

 




Former Rangers and Aberdeen defender Stevie Smith expects the Gers to come up with a strong reaction against the Dons when the two sides meet each other in their Scottish Cup quarter-final replay on 12th March. 

Rangers were far from their best against Aberdeen at the Pittodrie on Sunday, and had at rely on a second half Joe Worrall goal to take the tie to a replay.




Aberdeen had the better chances and saw more of the ball, but could not finish the job, which means they now have the daunting task of facing the Gers at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard’s side were in a similar situation against Kilmarnock as they drew the away tie 0-0 before thrashing the Killie 5-0 in the replay in the previous round.
 


Smith feels Aberdeen had their chance, and the return leg might be more one sided in Rangers’ favour.

“It was a poor performance from Rangers, but they’re still in the cup. After the way they played in the first half they must be delighted!" he told the Evening Times.
 


“They got a wee reaction at the start of the second half but overall it wasn’t great.

“It was a bit similar in the last round when Rangers struggled a bit at Kilmarnock then steam-rollered them when they brought them back to Ibrox.

“So they will be looking for the same reaction next week – and I think they’ll get it.”

Aberdeen have a test away at Celtic coming up at the weekend, before they take on the other Glasgow giants in the shape of Rangers.
 