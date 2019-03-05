Recreate Tottenham Game Atmosphere, West Brom Star Asks Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





West Brom midfielder James Morrison has urged the fans to create an atmosphere similar to the home game against Tottenham Hotspur last year in the Premier League, a fixture that the hosts won.



The Baggies are pushing for an immediate return back to the Premier League following relegation at the end of last season, and are currently fourth in the Championship table.











West Brom were beaten 4-0 by Leeds United in their last game at Elland Road, but have two home games coming up against Ipswich Town and Swansea City, respectively.



Darren Moore’s side have been poor at home of late, having dropped points in their last five outings at the Hawthorns.





Morrison believes the fans have stuck by the team in both good and bad times, and admits that chasing promotion, teams are coming to the Hawthorns to frustrate.



“There have been times, either when we’ve been fighting relegation or chasing promotion, that we’ve had our backs to the wall”, Morrison told West Brom’s official website.





“The fans have always helped us when we’ve been in that position and hopefully they can help us again now.



“It’s never easy when you’re one of the top teams in the league.



"Teams come to spoil it and in recent years that’s what we’ve done in the Premier League, being hard to beat."



The West Brom star sees the need to recreate the special atmosphere they managed against Tottenham last season in the coming months, as the race for promotion gets serious.



“The last few games of last year were all about momentum and everyone pushing in the same direction.



"The atmosphere and the mood about the place was brilliant and that’s what you need if you want to go on runs.



“I remember the Tottenham home game, I was there watching, and the atmosphere was probably one of the best I’ve seen at The Hawthorns. It was special.



“That’s what we’re trying to create, to get that atmosphere going, and hopefully towards the end of the season we’re in around it and that atmosphere and momentum can push us on.”



West Brom are currently seven points behind Leeds United, who occupy the last automatic promotion spot.