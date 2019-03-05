Serge Aurier and Harry Winks Play – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Dortmund Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with German giants Borussia Dortmund this evening at Signal Iduna Park.



Mauricio Pochettino's side are in pole position to reach the last eight of the competition after a dominant first leg performance, winning 3-0 at Wembley.











Dele Alli continues to be out with a hamstring injury, while Spurs have left Kieran Trippier at home due to an unspecified issue.



Pochettino picks Hugo Lloris in goal, while in defence the Argentine goes with Serge Aurier and Ben Davies as wing-backs; Jan Vertonghen, Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld are a back three. Harry Winks slots into midfield with Moussa Sissoko, while Heung-Min Son and Christian Eriksen support Harry Kane.



If the Spurs manager needs to shake things up then he can look to his bench, where options include Erik Lamela and Eric Dier.



Dortmund head into the game on a poor run, with just one win in their last seven games, but did beat Atletico Madrid 4-0 at home in the Champions League group stage this season, a result which would do the trick this evening.



Spurs meanwhile played out a 1-1 draw in the north London derby against Arsenal on Saturday.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Borussia Dortmund



Lloris (c), Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Son, Kane



Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Rose, Dier, Wanyama, Lamela, Lucas, Llorente

