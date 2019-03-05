XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/03/2019 - 18:48 GMT

Serge Aurier and Harry Winks Play – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Dortmund Confirmed

 




Fixture: Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with German giants Borussia Dortmund this evening at Signal Iduna Park.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are in pole position to reach the last eight of the competition after a dominant first leg performance, winning 3-0 at Wembley.




Dele Alli continues to be out with a hamstring injury, while Spurs have left Kieran Trippier at home due to an unspecified issue.

Pochettino picks Hugo Lloris in goal, while in defence the Argentine goes with Serge Aurier and Ben Davies as wing-backs; Jan Vertonghen, Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld are a back three. Harry Winks slots into midfield with Moussa Sissoko, while Heung-Min Son and Christian Eriksen support Harry Kane.

If the Spurs manager needs to shake things up then he can look to his bench, where options include Erik Lamela and Eric Dier.

Dortmund head into the game on a poor run, with just one win in their last seven games, but did beat Atletico Madrid 4-0 at home in the Champions League group stage this season, a result which would do the trick this evening.

Spurs meanwhile played out a 1-1 draw in the north London derby against Arsenal on Saturday.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Borussia Dortmund

Lloris (c), Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Son, Kane 

Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Rose, Dier, Wanyama, Lamela, Lucas, Llorente
 