06 October 2018

26 August 2018

05/03/2019 - 12:07 GMT

Should Have Really Thrashed Watford, Leeds United U23s Coach Believes

 




Leeds United Under-23s coach Danny Schofield has conceded he was disappointed the young Whites could not score more goals during their win over Watford on Monday.

The Whites Under-23s maintained their healthy lead at the summit of the league table with a comfortable 3-0 win over Watford on Monday in the Professional Development League.




Leeds took the lead through Izzy Brown, before second half goals from Pascal Struijk and Kun Temeuzhkov completed the rout for the visitors at Vicarage Road.

And despite cruising to a comfortable win, Schofield has conceded he was disappointed his team could not score more goals after enjoying a host of chances throughout the game.
 


Schofield also admitted the team have been lacking a finish touch in key areas of the pitch this term and stressed they should have made better use of the chances.

“I think we created a lot of chances throughout the game, could have been more [goals] really”, Schofield said on LUTV.
 


“So, strong performance, good result, probably disappointed we didn’t score more goals.

“I think it’s a pattern within our play, we’re getting into some fantastic areas, there just seems to be sometimes that little final pass, the final touch to finish is lacking.

“But like I said, you can’t be too disappointed when you’ve scored three goals, but disappointed we didn’t get more.”

Leeds Under-23s will next face Charlton Athletic at Elland Road in the Professional Development League on Monday night.
 