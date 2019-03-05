That Was The Team Talk – Leeds Youth Boss On What Benefited Players In Watford Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Danny Schofield is sure his Leeds United Under-23s team will have benefitted from the experience of playing at a big stadium like Vicarage Road against Watford Under-23s on Monday.



The young Whites continued their push towards winning the northern section of the Professional Development League with a convincing 3-0 win over Watford at Vicarage Road.











Despite enjoying a host of chances, the visitors were limited to just three goals in the end as all of Izzy Brown, Pascal Struijk and Kun Temeuzhkov found the back of the net.



Leeds were unfazed by the prospect of playing in a first team stadium like Vicarage Road on Monday and in the wake of their impressive win, Schofield admitted it will have been a brilliant experience for the youngsters.





The Whites coach revealed the venue was a major talking point during the team talk before the game and hailed the stadium as a fantastic experience to enjoy for the players.



“Yes [it’s a great opportunity for the young players to be playing at a venue like Vicarage Road], that was the team talk before the game”, Schofield told LUTV.





“We spoke to the lads that we’ve got five league games left and they’re all being played at stadiums, two at Elland Road and three away [from home].



“This is a fantastic stadium, fantastic experience for the players so they can certainly get up for these games and play with high intensity.”



Leeds dished out starting roles to both Brown and Jamie Shackleton on Monday, with the former scoring the opening goal and the latter completing the entirety of the game.

