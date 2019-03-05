This Is Why Steven Gerrard Didn’t Make Substitutions At Pittodrie – Rangers Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has revealed that Steven Gerrard did not want to disturb the rhythm of the game against Aberdeen by introducing substitutes.



The Glasgow giants and Aberdeen played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Pittodrie on Sunday in the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup.











Sam Cosgrove gave the home side the lead in the first half, but Joe Worrall’s second-half equaliser has taken the game to a replay at Ibrox.



Gerrard made the unusual decision to not bring on a substitutes during the game and McAllister has explained the rationale behind the Rangers boss’ decision not to use his bench.





The Rangers assistant manager admits that the coaching staff felt that the players on the pitch knew their roles and they did not want to bring in someone new into such a high-intensity game and allow Aberdeen an opening in the final few minutes.



Asked about Gerrard’s decision to not use his bench, McAllister told Rangers TV: “[The reason was] because it was such a hard-fought game, all the players knew their jobs they were in within in the game.





“To add someone into that game could have rocked the ship a bit.



“So it was just the case why’d we need to make that change? We just felt everybody knew their jobs.



“Come five to ten minutes in the end, you don’t want to get done by a sucker punch.



“We were doing the pushing so it was just the case of holding the result really.”



Rangers will host Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup quarter-final replay at Ibrox next Tuesday.

