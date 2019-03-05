Tottenham Can’t Bank On Top Three Finish Now – Chelsea Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Pat Nevin has insisted Tottenham Hotspur cannot be confident of securing a top three finish in the Premier League after their poor run of form in recent weeks.



Mauricio Pochettino’s men have secured just a single point from their last three outings in the Premier League after they backed up defeats to Burnley and Chelsea with a 1-1 draw against Arsenal on Saturday.











And amid their poor run of form, Spurs have subsequently allowed the clubs chasing them in the league table to close the points gap in the race for a Champions League spot.



Chelsea, who have a game in hand over their counterparts, can move to within just two points of Spurs, if they manage to secure a win in their extra game against Brighton & Hove Albion.





Nevin, who was a central figure at Chelsea during his playing career, feels that Spurs cannot be confident of securing a top three finish anymore, after enduring a costly blip in form.



The former Chelsea star also thinks that away trips to face Southampton and Liverpool in the coming weeks will have Tottenham looking very nervously at the teams in pursuit of them.





“It nicely sets up preparations for the Dynamo Kiev game knowing that we are back in the hunt for the top four and dare I say it, the top three!”, Nevin wrote in his column for the club’s official website.



“With Spurs managing only one point in the last nine, they certainly cannot be confident of that third spot anymore.



“With their next two league fixtures being away at Southampton and then away at Anfield, Harry [Kane] and co. will be looking very nervously behind them.”



Spurs have a healthy 3-0 lead over Borussia Dortmund in their quest to secure a quarter-final berth in the Champions League, ahead of the second leg in Germany tonight.

