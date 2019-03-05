We Want European Spot – West Ham Star Admits Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Javier Hernandez has admitted West Ham desperately want to finish in a European spot at the end of the Premier League season.



The Hammers maintained their push for a seventh-place finish with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United at the London Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League.











Manuel Pellegrini’s men are just four points adrift of both Wolves and Watford, who are fighting it out to finish in seventh, which could offer a Europa League spot.



And Hernandez, who was actively involved during the win over the Magpies on Saturday, has admitted West Ham are in desperate need of European football next season to make the transition to qualify for Europe every season.





The Mexican striker insisted the club have made heavy investments in the stadium and personnel due to their ambitions to reach Europe, and stressed he is solely focused on taking the momentum into their next game and moving closer to the objective.



“I’m only thinking about Cardiff, working for the coach to give me the chance to start again, play my best, score goals and help the team”, Hernandez told the club’s official website.





“That’s my future at the moment, as for the rest we will speak when the season is over, right now we just need to play well so we can finish in a European spot.



“This club is in a transition in which it wants to qualify every year for Europe, that’s the idea and that’s why they hired this coaching staff and a lot of players, we’re playing in this stadium that can fit 60,000 fans so that’s the idea in the short, medium and long term.



“We want to start doing it this year and help the club get used to be always fighting to finish in a top seven spot."



West Ham, who suffered four straight defeats to start the league campaign this season, have recovered remarkably under the guidance of Pellegrini since then.

