05/03/2019 - 15:53 GMT

Whole First Team Watched Both Games – Rangers Youth Coach On Support From Steven Gerrard’s Men

 




Rangers academy coach David McCallum has revealed the senior team watched the entirety of the Under-17s semi-final and final in the Al Kass Cup and says Steven Gerrard and his entire team have been supportive of the academy programme.

The young Gers were triumphant against AS Roma in the final of the Under-17 Al Kass Cup held in Qatar last month as McCallum guided them to a prestigious piece of silverware at youth level.




And the achievement was warmly welcomed by Rangers’ academy programme at Ibrox, which is helping the younger generation to lock horns with some of the best teams in Europe.

McCallum, who is extensively working towards the development of the next generation of players at Rangers, admitted that Gerrard and his management team have been very supportive of the academy since arriving last summer.
 


The Gers youth coach also revealed the first team watched the entirety of the Under-17s’ semi-final and final of the Al Kass Cup and added that Gerrard even sent a message of support to the young players before they met Roma in the final.

“The manager has probably come in and seen a programme that has been working well and as a result has provided a lot of support”, McCallum said during a Q&A session on Twitter.  
 


“He and his staff has shown a lot of interest in what the academy is doing.

“For example, the first team watched the Al Kass semi-final and final in full.

"And the manager sent a message of support to the players before the final.”

Rangers Under-17s beat Roma 9-8 on penalties after the two teams were inseparable at the end of the allotted time.
 