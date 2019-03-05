XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

05/03/2019 - 21:43 GMT

Yes, Missing PSG Move Disappointed Me – Everton’s Idrissa Gueye

 




Idrissa Gueye has conceded he was disappointed to miss out on a move to Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window, but insists he quickly regained his focus.

PSG wanted to land the Everton midfielder in the winter window and slapped bids in for his services, but the Goodison Park outfit were not prepared to play ball.




Gueye wanted to make the move to the Parc des Princes, but refused to go to war with the Toffees to force through the switch and is now focused on Everton.

"Everyone knows I was a little disappointed not to join Paris Saint-Germain because they are a big club and every player dreams of playing for this kind of club, to play in the Champions League, to win trophies", Gueye told French broadcaster Canal+.
 


"I managed it rather well, I was able to quickly resume and focus on my club Everton and try to finish the season.

"I was ready to go, but it did not happen.
 


"We move on and try to work for our club", the midfielder added.

It remains to be seen if PSG will rekindle their interest in Gueye when the summer transfer window rolls out, and what Everton's view on a sale might then be.

The 29-year-old has made 24 appearances in the Premier League for Everton so far this term, picking up five yellow cards along the way.
 