06 October 2018

05/03/2019 - 12:18 GMT

You Need Absolute Dream Against Tottenham, Germany Legend Tells Dortmund

 




Former Germany captain Lothar Matthaus has conceded that Borussia Dortmund will need to play like a dream to progress in the Champions League against Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham are coming into the second leg of their last 16 tie as huge favourites to progress in the competition after thrashing Dortmund at Wembley 3-0 in the first leg.




Dortmund have a mountain to climb at home in the return leg tonight and Matthaus says that they must not give up and remember that they have the quality to pull off a shock result against Tottenham at the Westfalenstadion.

“As a coach, I would say two things to the team”, the former Germany international told Deutsche Presse-Agentur.
 


“I would remind them of the good performances of the group stage and the 4-0 win against Atletico Madrid.

“They showed that they can do it even if that was not a knockout game.”
 


However, Matthaus conceded that the result of the first leg and Dortmund’s recent form in the league does not suggest that they are going to pull off a shock against Tottenham.

The German also stressed that Tottenham are quality and a disciplined outfit and indicated that it would take a miracle for Dortmund to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

“The first leg result and the momentum of the following league results are not supportive of progress.

“Tottenham are of high quality and play with great discipline and are strong physically.

“And they will not certainly underestimate Dortmund despite the first leg result.

“That is why Dortmund will need an absolute dream evening to go any further in the Champions League.”
 