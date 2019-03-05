Youngsters Must Take Opportunities To Develop, Rangers Youth Boss Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers youth coach David McCallum feels the academy has the right programmes for youth players to thrive and target the first team, but says it is down to them to make the most of their opportunities.



The Gers youth academy has produced players for the first team at Rangers in recent years, with further starlets looking to come through and make the grade.











In recent years, Ross McCrorie has been marked out for big things, while Rangers currently have a number of youth products learning their trade away from the club on loan spells.



Rangers are challenging Celtic for the Scottish Premiership this season, and the club have strengthened in the last two transfer windows, but McCallum feels the academy set-up focuses on giving the younger players the platform to make it to the first team.





“It’s always going to be difficult to break into the first team”, McCallum said in a Twitter Q&A session.



“The programme we have in place at the academy definitely gives them a good opportunity to progress and develop.





“Thereafter, it’s down to the players to make the most of these opportunities.”



A young Rangers side beat AS Roma in the Under-17 Al Kass Cup final in Qatar last month