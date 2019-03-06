AC Milan Banking On Champions League To Help Tiemoue Bakayoko Capture

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan’s hopes of taking up the option on Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko will partly depend on them qualifying for next season’s Champions League.



Bakayoko joined AC Milan on loan deal from Chelsea last summer and the Rossoneri reserved an option to sign him on a permanent deal for a fee of around €38m.











The Frenchman initially struggled at AC Milan, but has gradually managed to become the midfield lynchpin of Gennaro Gattuso’s team this season.



The Rossoneri are keen to take up the option on him and have been in touch with Chelsea regarding signing Bakayoko on a permanent deal at the end of the season.





However, there are still some caveats in the proposed deal and, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Champions League qualification will play a key role in making the decision for AC Milan.



The Rossoneri have been out of Europe’s premier competition for a while, but are in good position to qualify as they are currently third in the Serie A standings.





The increased income that comes with Champions League would make it easier for AC Milan to pay the €38m fee they agreed with Chelsea last summer.



There are suggestions that the Rossoneri could ask for a discount, but Chelsea are unlikely to back down from the original agreement.

