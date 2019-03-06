AC Milan Oppose Handing Arsenal and Tottenham Target New Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur's hopes of landing AC Milan winger Suso have been boosted as the Rossoneri have no intention of meeting his contractual demands.



The Spaniard wants to increase his salary from €3m to €5m per year, despite having signed two new contracts with the club over the last three years.











Suso has interest from the Premier League, with Arsenal and Tottenham both linked, while Atletico Madrid are leading La Liga's charge.



And AC Milan may allow him to leave as, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, they will not sit down for talks over a new deal.





AC Milan have no intention of meeting Suso's demands, meaning he may need to move elsewhere to earn the level of salary he wants.



Suso has experience of English football, having come through the youth ranks at Liverpool.





The winger has so far clocked 29 appearances for AC Milan in the current campaign.



It remains to be seen if AC Milan will shift their position, or stand ready to sell Suso in the summer.

