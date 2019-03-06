Are FA Trying To Help Liverpool – Spurs Legend Fuming After Mauricio Pochettino Ban

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has accused the Football Association of trying to help Liverpool win the league by giving Mauricio Pochettino a touchline ban.



Pochettino got into a heated argument with referee Mike Dean following Tottenham’s defeat to Burnley last month and was unhappy with some of the decisions the officials made.











The Tottenham boss did apologise later, but the FA have taken a dim view of his conduct after the game at Turf Moor and have handed him a two-game touchline ban.



Pochettino will not be in the Tottenham dugout for their next two games against Southampton and Liverpool, and Roberts is livid with the FA’s decision to ban the Spurs manager.





He indicated that the premier football governing body of England could be trying to help Liverpool in the title race by not allowing Pochettino to be on the touchline when Tottenham take on the Reds this month.



“What a joke the premier league and the FA are regarding the suspension of Pochettino”, Roberts took to Twitter and wrote.





“Giving him a two-game touchline ban.



“Is it to help Liverpool as he won’t be on the touchline for Southampton and Liverpool?”



Tottenham have earned just a point from their previous three league games and will now be without their manager in the dugout for the next two.

