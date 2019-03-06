XRegister
06/03/2019 - 10:42 GMT

Arsenal Experience Will Help – Nice CEO On Appointment of Gunners Scout

 




Nice CEO Gauthier Ganaye has indicated that Gilles Grimandi’s work as an Arsenal scout will help him in his role as technical director at the club.

The former Arsenal star, who also worked as the Gunners' chief scout in France, has reunited with his former team-mate Patrick Vieira in France and has been appointed as the technical director at Nice.




Vieira, who took charge of Nice last year, will work closely with his former team-mate and Grimandi has been given a large mandate to carry out his work across the club.

Ganaye revealed that Grimandi will be overseeing the first team, youth development and recruitment at every level at Nice, and will work closely with Vieira.
 


The Nice CEO also feels his experience at Arsenal will come in handy as, like the Gunners, the Ligue 1 club also believe in recruiting young talented players to the team.

“All the work between the first team, training and recruitment deserves to be coordinated”, Ganaye was quoted as saying by French sports daily L’Equipe.
 


“Gilles will wear all the three caps.

“He has the experience of working with a big club, who also have the strategy quite similar to ours, which is the recruitment of young talented players.”

Grimandi won three league titles and two FA Cups during his playing career at Arsenal.

He was lauded for some of the work he carried out as the club’s chief scout in France.
 