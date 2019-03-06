Athletic Bilbao Legend Hails Fernando Llorente’s Courage

Follow @insidefutbol





Athletic Bilbao legend Ismael Urzaiz believes Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente has shown courage by admitting that he wants to return to his former club.



Llorente is out of contract in the summer and has made it clear that he would love to return to Spain and have a second stint at his former club Athletic Bilbao.











The Basque club were heavily linked with an interest in the player in January, but the striker insisted that they never touched base with him, even though he would dearly love to return.



The speculation around Athletic Bilbao and Llorente is expected to return in the summer and Urzaiz admits that if it was up to him he would advise the club to sign the striker.





The former Athletic Bilbao star feels Llorente is aware that he would be under pressure to perform if he returns to the club and the fact that he still wants to join should be reason enough for the Basque outfit to sign him.



“I can see it happening on the sporting front”, the Athletic Bilbao legend told Spanish radio station Onda Vasca.





“Fernando can still have two good years at Athletic.



"The fact that he wants to return is very telling.



“Fernando, who already has made his career, knows that here he could have a bit of a Damocles Sword above him, but he is still showing courage.



“I, for that reason only, would try to bring him.”



Llorente has been playing second fiddle to Harry Kane since joining Tottenham and as a result has seen his time on the pitch restricted during his stint in north London.

