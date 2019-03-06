Back Three Picked – Manchester United Team vs Paris Saint-Germain Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Manchester United have announced their team and substitutes to lock horns with Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie this evening.



The Red Devils went down 2-0 at Old Trafford in the first leg, meaning they have a mountain to climb in France if they are to book a last eight place in Europe's premier club competition.











Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is without Phil Jones, Matteo Darmian, Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Juan Mata, who have not travelled to France. Paul Pogba is suspended.



The Manchester United boss goes with David de Gea in goal, while in defence he selects what appears to be a back three of Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof. In midfield, Solskjaer picks Scott McTominay, Fred and Andreas Pereira. Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku are up top.



If the Norwegian needs to change things he can look to his bench, where options include Marcos Rojo and Diogo Dalot.



Manchester United Team vs Paris Saint-Germain



De Gea, Young, Bailly, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Pereira, Rashford, Lukaku



Substitutes: Romero, Dalot, Rojo, Garner, Gomes, Chong, Greenwood

