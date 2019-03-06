Barcelona Supremo Confirms Liverpool Target Will Be Considered As Summer Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has revealed that the club will discuss the possibility of signing Liverpool linked defender Matthijs de Ligt.



The 19-year-old centre-back has already been captaining Ajax at a tender age and has further enhanced his reputation due to their progress in the Champions League in the current campaign.











Considered the top defensive talent in world football by many, De Ligt has a slew of European bigwigs who want to get their hands on him next summer and take him away from Ajax.



Several Premier League clubs have been linked, including Liverpool, and he is also a big target for Italian champions Juventus.





Barcelona have also been heavily linked with an interest in the Dutchman and Bartomeu has confirmed that the Catalan giants will consider signing him in the summer.



He told Ser Catalunya when asked about interest in De Ligt: “We have to speak after March when we will make our decisions.





“But his name will be on the table for sure.”



De Ligt has already made more than 100 appearances for Ajax and has 13 international caps to his name for the Netherlands.

