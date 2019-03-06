XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/03/2019 - 10:52 GMT

Bayern Munich Still Chasing Liverpool Target Timo Werner Despite New Contract Offer To Robert Lewandowski

 




Bayern Munich are set to offer a new contract to Robert Lewandowski, but it will not affect their plans to sign Liverpool linked Timo Werner in the summer.

Werner is expected to be a wanted man at the end of the season and several top European clubs are interested in snaring him away from RB Leipzig in the coming months.




Liverpool are one of the clubs who have been keeping tabs on him and some of their current players have also talked openly about attracting Werner to Merseyside in the future.

But Bayern Munich are in pole position to sign him and already have an agreement in place with his agent to get their hands on the Germany international.
 


The German champions are also planning to offer a new contract Lewandowski in the coming months, but according to German magazine Sport Bild, it will not have an effect on their plans to sign Werner.

The Bavarians do not want to lose the Pole’s experience and are set to offer him a new contract until 2023.
 


But they have indicated to Werner’s entourage that he would not be treated as back-up to Lewandowski if he joins Bayern Munich in the summer.

Bayern Munich could use the duo together in the same team, or play Werner just behind the Pole, or as a wide forward.
 