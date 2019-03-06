XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

06/03/2019 - 21:41 GMT

Chelsea Keen On Ligue 1 Sporting Director

 




Chelsea have been in talks with former Monaco sporting director Luis Campos as they look to make changes to the club’s hierarchy.

The Blues’ transfer strategy over recent transfer windows has been criticised and the club are now considering making some changes in the background to become more efficient.




Chelsea have been without a director of football since Michael Emenalo left for Monaco, who appointed him as their sporting director in November 2017.

But the 53-year-old was sacked in January this year and the Ligue 1 giants are considering bringing back their former sporting director Campos to take up the role.
 


However, according to French magazine France Football, Campos has another suitor in Chelsea, who want to add his expertise to their club and make him their next director of football.

The west London club have been in constant touch with the Portuguese and are looking to convince him to move to Stamford Bridge.
 


Campos has been the sporting director at Lille since 2017 and could still consider staying at the club despite interest from Chelsea and Monaco.

The Portuguese played a major role in helping Monaco to buy the best young talents and construct the squad that recently reached the Champions League semi-finals.
 