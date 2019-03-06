XRegister
X
06/03/2019 - 10:36 GMT

Fantastic Achievement – Tottenham Boss Delighted At Champions League Progress

 




Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that making the Champions League quarter-finals is a fantastic achievement for his Tottenham Hotspur side.

Tottenham had one foot in the last eight of the competition following their 3-0 win against Borussia Dortmund at home in the first leg of their last 16 tie and they completed the job in Germany.




Harry Kane’s 48th-minute strike was good enough to earn a win for Spurs on the night and they thrashed Dortmund 4-0 over two legs in the last 16.

The north London club have made it to the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time since they made it to the last eight in 2011 under the tutelage of Harry Redknapp.
 


Pochettino believes it is a massive achievement for his club to reach the Champions League quarter-finals especially in a season where they have been forced to play at Wembley.

He feels delighted for his players, the fans and the club in general for taking the next step in Europe’s elite club competition.
 


Pochettino said in a press conference: “I feel very proud. I am more than happy first of all for our players. They deserved it, the effort was brilliant.

“Playing with a massive disadvantage with the first leg at Wembley and tonight I think it was a great effort and I want to congratulate my players.

“Then of course very proud for our fans and the club. More than happy, it's a season, a very particular season.

"I think to help the club achieve, not only reach the quarter-finals but be in a good mood if we are to change again, move and open our new stadium.

“I think it's a fantastic season, a season that we are going to remember.

"Of course, that is only we are going to be in the Champions League quarter-finals but it's a fantastic achievement for the team.”

Tottenham will now wait to find out who they will face in the next round.
 