Forget Norwich and Leeds – Boro Star Urges Self-Focus And Says Automatic Hopes Not Dead

Middlesbrough midfielder Jonny Howson has urged his team-mates to focus on themselves rather than Championship leaders Norwich City and second-placed Leeds United, and feels Boro can still catch up to the automatic promotion spots.



Tony Pulis’ men currently sit fifth in the Championship table and are nine points adrift of Leeds, who occupy the final spot for automatic promotion to the Premier League.











However, Boro have a game in hand over all the teams currently above them and could move to within just four points of Sheffield United, who sit just below the final automatic promotion spot.



Despite being held to a 0-0 draw by Wigan Athletic on Saturday, Howson remains confident about Middlesbrough’s chances heading into the final lap of the season.





The midfielder urged his team-mates to concentrate on themselves rather than keeping an eye on what his former clubs Norwich and Leeds conjure from their remaining games.



Howson, who has been involved in the fight for promotion on a number of instances in the past, also stressed that Middlesbrough have not given up on securing automatic promotion yet.





“The main thing is to concentrate on ourselves”, Howson was quoted as saying by the Gazette.



“We can’t worry about what the other teams are doing.



"I think if we concentrate too much on that it will take our focus away from the job we’ve got in hand.



“It’s always been the case that we concentrate on ourselves and the Brentford game on Saturday.



“Whenever you want to have a successful season you need to have a good home record.



"It’s something that’s possibly let us down at stages this season but we are still in touching distance.



“We haven’t given up hopes of automatic promotion."



Howson accepts that the challenge is a stiff one, but insists that surprises happen in the Championship.



"OK it will be tough for us, but anything can happen in this league.”



Boro, who have the strongest defence in the division, will next face Brentford at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

