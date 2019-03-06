XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/03/2019 - 14:06 GMT

Former Celtic Star Floats Return of Recruitment Supremo To Link Up With Neil Lennon

 




Former Celtic defender Mark Wilson has floated the idea of Neil Lennon working alongside John Park once again at Paradise.

Park was the head of recruitment at Celtic, and the Hoops had notable success in the transfer market under him as they signed the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Victor Wanyama, and Fraser Forster before selling them for large profits.




Following Brendan Rodgers’ departure to Leicester City, Lennon has been brought in as the interim manager, but unlike his previous spell at Parkhead, he will work alongside Lee Congerton, the current head of recruitment.

Wilson feels that the duo of Lennon and Park worked well before, and if Congerton leaves, Park would be the ideal replacement.
 


“He’s got a great track record with John Park before”, Wilson was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.

“I don’t know if that’s an option if Lee Congerton moves on, but they worked incredibly hard to bring in good players.
 


“Don’t get me wrong, there was some s**** in there as well!

"But he mainly brought in crackers.”

Celtic are currently on course to complete another treble as they are in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup and are eight points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

 