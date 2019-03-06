Former Scotland Star Expects Rangers To See Off Aberdeen

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland international Alan Rough believes Rangers are likely to make their home support count and beat Aberdeen in their Scottish Cup quarter-final replay.



The two sides shared the spoils when they squared off at Pittodrie, as the Light Blues bounced back in the second half to pick up a 1-1 draw.











Steven Gerrard’s side lost to Aberdeen in the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup in October last year, and will be keen to exact revenge when the two sides meet next Tuesday.



Rough has explained that the current Aberdeen side are not like the one in the distant past, when they were good enough to pick up a win in Glasgow, and added that their recent form will not help them.





“Rangers with home advantage, they’ve got to be favourites. They’ve got to be with the home crowd behind them”, Rough said on PLZ Soccer.



“On the night, you know Aberdeen are notorious for coming into these games in modern day times not in the past [when] they would come down to Glasgow and win these games.





“But now there seems a bit of doubt about it.



"I am just looking at the Hamilton result and for me if you’re on top of your form and you’re doing well, you’re not getting beat 2-0 by Hamilton at home.”



Rangers are currently on a ten-game unbeaten run, and should they beat Aberdeen next week, will take on Celtic in the semi-finals.