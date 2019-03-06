Harry Kane Goal Killed Our Hope – Dortmund Sporting Director

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has conceded that Harry Kane’s goal early in the second half took the sting out of his side’s game on Tuesday night.



Dortmund were facing an uphill task against Tottenham Hotspur after losing the first leg 3-0 at Wembley and needed a huge performance in the second leg to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.











Zorc believes Dortmund played well in the first half but just did not manage to find the goal that could have given them some momentum and possibly changed the course of the tie.



However, Tottenham took the lead early in the first half through a Kane goal and the Dortmund sporting director feels that after that his team completely gave up as it was almost impossible to score five goals in the remaining time.





“In the first half we played very well”, Zorc told Sky Deutschland.



“What was missing was a goal, which could have given us an initial spark.





“After Tottenham scored the plug was pulled and we had no faith in scoring five goals.



“So we just gave up at the end.”



Tottenham last made it to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2011 under the management of Harry Redknapp.

