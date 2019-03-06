I Can Adapt To Any League – Newcastle Linked Sebastien Haller Weighs In On Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller, who has been frequently linked with Newcastle United in recent months, has weighed in on his future and outlined his objectives for the remainder of the campaign.



Haller, who joined the Bundesliga outfit from FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie in 2017, has been in terrific form so far this season.











The striker has directly contributed to 29 goals from 33 appearances across all competitions for Adi Hutter’s men, something which has drawn interest in his services.



And amidst the reports linking him with a move away from Germany, Haller has opened up about his future by admitting he feels he can adapt to almost any league in Europe.





"We'll see [about my future], I think I can adapt to all the championships a bit, depending on the opportunities that will come to me”, Haller told Italian daily Tuttosport.



The 24-year-old also revealed that he wants to be decisive and help Eintracht Frankfurt for the remainder of the season, adding that it would be nice to finish in the top five list of scorers and assists across Europe.





Asked about his season objectives, Haller said: "To be decisive and to help the team, but let's say it would be an excellent goal to finish in the top five in the ranking of scorers and assists in the Bundesliga, and maybe even in the Europa League."



Haller, who has represented France across various age groups, has a contract with Eintracht Frankfurt that runs until the summer of 2021 and it remains to be seen if Newcastle make a move for his services in the summer.

