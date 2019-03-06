If I Don’t Play, I Work To Encourage Those That Do – Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers star Andy Halliday has admitted he is more than happy to help the Gers by encouraging his team-mates, even when he is not playing week in, week out.



Halliday, who has featured in a number of positions for Rangers this term, is one of the most versatile players on the books at Ibrox.











The 27-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan at Gabala in Azerbaijan and has resurrected his career at Rangers following the appointment of Steven Gerrard.



Despite not being one of the first names on the teamsheet at Ibrox, Halliday has come in for encouraging words from Gerrard, due to his passion and commitment.





And the Gers star has admitted he is more than happy to help his team-mates by encouraging them from the sidelines, even when he is not playing regularly for the first team.



Halliday also insisted he would ideally want to play in every game, but stressed he will only look at the bigger picture of encouraging the team, if he is not involved.





“You want to play in every game, especially the bigger games and especially in the occasions like, if you’re classifying a game as ‘saving the season’, you know it’s a big one”, Halliday told Rangers TV.



“So it’s one you want to be a part of and obviously help the team, but on the other hand, I need to try and help the team the best as I can.



“When I’m not playing, [I try to] encourage the players that do get the privilege to wear the jersey and it’s up to me to just keep doing what I’m doing and try and force myself into the team.”



Halliday, who has notched up 30 appearances in all competitions this term, has scored three goals and registered as many assists.

