Inter Cool Interest In Tottenham Hotspur Target Joachim Andersen

Inter have cooled their interest in Sampdoria centre-back Joachim Andersen, who has been mooted as a top target for Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.



The Dane has been impressive at Sampdoria this season and his assured performances have garnered the attention of several big clubs in Italy and in Europe.











Tottenham are interested in signing the defender and have already held talks with the Sampdoria hierarchy over the possibility, with the Dane a potential replacement for Toby Alderweireld.



Inter and Juventus have also been keeping tabs on him, and Sampdoria did sound out the two Serie A giants after holding talks with Tottenham over Andersen’s possible departure.





But it seems Tottenham will have one less club to worry about in the race to sign the Dane, as according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Inter have slowed down in their pursuit of the Sampdoria centre-back.



They are close to agreeing on a new deal with Milan Skriniar and are also expected to sign Diego Godin on a free transfer in the summer.





Inter are no longer actively seeking to sign one more centre-back at the end of the season and therefore, they have cooled their interest in Andersen.



Tottenham are still in the race and could press the accelerator if it becomes clear Alderweireld will go.

