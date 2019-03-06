I’ve Not Yet Got Experience of Other Liverpool Midfielders – Reds Loan Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Marko Grujic has conceded that he lacks the experience compared to some of the midfielders in the Liverpool squad at the moment.



Grujic has been playing regular top flight German football this season since joining Hertha Berlin on loan from Liverpool last summer and is a key figure in their squad.











The midfielder has made 14 senior appearances for Liverpool, but was struggling to find a niche in Jurgen Klopp’s squad before he was loaned out to the Bundesliga outfit last year.



Grujic is scheduled to return to Liverpool at the end of the season with his future up for discussion and he admits that he lacks the experience that some of the midfielders in the Reds squad.





Liverpool are yet to make any decision on whether to loan the Serbian out again next summer, but he is confident that his time at Hertha Berlin will benefit him immensely.



When asked to compare himself with other Liverpool midfielders, Grujic told German magazine Sport Bild: “I think I am different from these players.





“I may have some qualities that they don’t have.



"What they have ahead of me is the experience.



“I am trying to get it at Hertha and then we’ll see what happens in the summer.”



Hertha Berlin are keen to extend the Serbian’s loan stay beyond the summer, but will need Liverpool to play ball.

