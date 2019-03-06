Jurgen Klopp Could Have Dortmund Battle To Land Turkish Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund have entered the race to sign Trabzonspor midfielder Abdulkadir Omur, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer.



The 19-year-old has attracted interest from a number of clubs across Europe, due to his performances for the Black Sea Storm.











He is expected to be a man in demand when the summer transfer window rolls out and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is linked with being an admirer.



But Klopp may have to battle his former club if he is to get his hands on Omur.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Dortmund have taken a big step into the race by already making contact over signing Omur.



But Trabzonspor are not expected to let the 19-year-old go cheaply, with €25m mooted as his asking price.





Omur has been capped by Turkey at Under-21 level and has been included in a senior squad.



Trabzonspor currently sit fourth in the Turkish Super Lig.

