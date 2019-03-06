Jurgen Klopp Motivates Me To Keep Going – Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Roberto Firmino has opened up about his appreciation for Jurgen Klopp by revealing the Liverpool manager motivates him to keep going on the pitch.



Firmino, who joined the Reds from Hoffenheim in the summer of 2015, has transformed himself into a centre-forward under Klopp, after initially starting off as an attacking midfielder.











The Brazilian played an integral role during Liverpool’s run to the Champions League final last season and has continued to remain a central figure at Anfield so far this term.



Despite struggling to replicate the lofty standards set last season, Firmino has directly contributed to 16 goals this term and has opened up about his appreciation for Klopp.





The 27-year-old admitted he gets along really well with Klopp and says the Reds manager motivates him to do well on the pitch with his passion and inspiring presence on the touchline.



“We get along so well. He’s an excellent coach, an amazing person, so passionate on the pitch”, Firmino told Eight by Eight magazine of his appreciation for Klopp.





“When he says that [I’m the engine of the team], to me, it’s a sign that I’m giving back what he wants.



“It motivates me to keep going, to do the things he asks.”



Liverpool will be eyeing returning to winning ways in the Premier League after their disappointing draw with Everton, when they host Burnley at Anfield on Sunday.

