06 October 2018

06/03/2019 - 20:11 GMT

Leeds Were Always On TV – Paul Heckingbottom Rejects Greater Scrutiny At Hibernian Suggestion

 




Former Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has rejected the suggestion that he is under greater scrutiny in Scotland as Hibernian boss than he was south of the border.

Heckingbottom, who was sacked by Leeds last summer, was recently appointed as Hibernian boss, succeeding Neil Lennon in the Easter Road role.




The fortunes of Hibernian are the subject of intense focus in Scottish football, with the club regularly having their matches televised.

But Heckingbottom insists that the focus is no more intense than it was at Elland Road, noting that Leeds regularly have their games picked for TV coverage.
 


The Hibs boss believes that the focus of the media coverage could be slightly different, with more interest from the press in off the pitch drama, while in England the focus was on on the pitch matters.

Heckingbottom told a press conference: "I think probably what you're focusing on [in Scotland] is different.
 


"It was certainly much more about the football down there, not the bottle throwing, not the fans, not the manager change around.

"So maybe you like the drama more than the football.

"Not in terms of [more scrutiny]. Leeds were on the TV all the time.

"I think more the angle and the things we're talking about is different", the former Leeds boss added.

Hibernian have won three Scottish Premiership games on the bounce under Heckingbottom, but exited the Scottish Cup at the hands of Celtic last weekend.

They are next in action against Steven Gerrard's Rangers on Friday night at Easter Road.
 