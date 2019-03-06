XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/03/2019 - 11:15 GMT

Liverpool Might Want To Loan Me To Premier League Club – Reds Midfielder

 




Marko Grujic has revealed Liverpool are happy with his loan stint at Hertha Berlin, but conceded that his future is completely dependent on what the Reds want from him next season.

Grujic joined the Bundesliga outlet last summer on a season-long loan deal and has been a key figure in Hertha Berlin’s squad in the current campaign.




When fit, the Serbian has been a regular feature of their starting eleven this season and has scored three goals in 14 German top flight appearances for Hertha Berlin.

However, Grujic admits that he does not know where he will be playing next season and conceded that Liverpool could look to loan him out to another Premier League club.
 


The midfielder has not ruled out staying at Hertha Berlin for one more season and revealed that Liverpool are pleased with the fact that he has been playing regular football in one of the top European leagues.

Grujic told German sports magazine Sport Bild: “Maybe Liverpool want me to play in the Premier League in order to get used to the league.
 


“If not, it will be possible to play at Hertha for another season.

“I know they think Hertha’s style is right for me and they are satisfied with my loan stint.

“And they like the fact that I am playing in a strong league.”

He also had a loan spell in the Championship previously at Cardiff City before moving to Germany last summer.
 