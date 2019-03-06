Liverpool Might Want To Loan Me To Premier League Club – Reds Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Marko Grujic has revealed Liverpool are happy with his loan stint at Hertha Berlin, but conceded that his future is completely dependent on what the Reds want from him next season.



Grujic joined the Bundesliga outlet last summer on a season-long loan deal and has been a key figure in Hertha Berlin’s squad in the current campaign.











When fit, the Serbian has been a regular feature of their starting eleven this season and has scored three goals in 14 German top flight appearances for Hertha Berlin.



However, Grujic admits that he does not know where he will be playing next season and conceded that Liverpool could look to loan him out to another Premier League club.





The midfielder has not ruled out staying at Hertha Berlin for one more season and revealed that Liverpool are pleased with the fact that he has been playing regular football in one of the top European leagues.



Grujic told German sports magazine Sport Bild: “Maybe Liverpool want me to play in the Premier League in order to get used to the league.





“If not, it will be possible to play at Hertha for another season.



“I know they think Hertha’s style is right for me and they are satisfied with my loan stint.



“And they like the fact that I am playing in a strong league.”



He also had a loan spell in the Championship previously at Cardiff City before moving to Germany last summer.

