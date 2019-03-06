Michael Keane Deserved More Credit For Derby Display – Former Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool star David Thompson believes Everton’s Michael Keane deserved more plaudits for his performance in the Merseyside derby, with the focus instead being on Virgil van Dijk.



Liverpool dropped more points on Sunday when they played out a 0-0 draw against Everton at Goodison Park and slipped down to second in the league table.











While the Liverpool attack came under fire for not playing to their potential, Van Dijk earned rave reviews for his performance and the composure he showed in such a high-intensity game.



However, Thompson feels Van Dijk’s performance was rated too highly as he was not playing against one of the best attacks and Everton more or less played to his strengths.





The former Red believes Everton defender Keane deserved more credit for his derby performance as he all but neutralised a world-class strike force against Liverpool.



“Every podcast and pundit raving about VVDs performance on sat against Everton”, the former Liverpool star wrote on Twitter.





“He was only up against a young lad and Everton played to his strengths entirely.



“Actually thought Michael Keane’s performance deserved more credit against two world-class strikers in my opinion.”



Liverpool have not conceded a goal in their last five games in all competitions.

