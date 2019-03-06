No Hard Evidence Alfredo Morelos Worth £20m – Former Scotland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland international Alan Rough believes clubs keen on Alfredo Morelos will be reluctant to pay Rangers £20m for his services as they do not rate the level of football he has been scoring goals in.



The Colombian has been in scintillating form for Rangers this season, and has been directly involved in 24 goals for the team in the Scottish Premiership.











Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson recently revealed that the club value Morelos at around the level Celtic valued Moussa Dembele.



Dembele was sold by Celtic to Lyon last summer for a fee of around £20m and Rangers would make a big profit on Morelos if they realised the same level of fee.





Rough, however, feels that clubs interested in Morelos will take into account tha the majority of his goals have come in Scottish football.



“First of all depending on who it is that comes in will look at where he is scoring goals, in our league. You know there are loads of people that don’t rate our league at all”, Rough said on PLZ Soccer.





“They don’t rate the defenders he’s probably playing against. They’ve got to get their head around that first."



Rough also feels Morelos has not cut the mustard in Europe or on the international stage yet.



“But for me, he’s done nothing in European football, and he’s done nothing in international football.



“And sometimes when clubs are going to pay £20m, there needs to be some hard evidence that he can do it on a bigger stage against bigger teams and against better players.



“You know that’s not his fault he hasn’t done that. He hasn’t been picked for internationals and Rangers haven’t been playing in the highest European games.



“So if I was to splash out £20m, these would be the certain things I’d look at.”



Morelos’ current contract with the Gers runs until 2022.