06 October 2018

26 August 2018

06/03/2019 - 14:01 GMT

Norwich and Leeds Won’t Win Every Game – Sheffield United Star Confident

 




Sheffield United star Chris Basham has insisted the Blades’ promotion rivals Leeds United and Norwich City will drop points in the coming months.

Basham helped his side keep a clean sheet in the Steel City derby against Sheffield United on Monday, but the 0-0 draw saw Sheffield United drop to third in the Championship table.




Chris Wilder’s side are currently two points behind Leeds and a further four behind Norwich, who are at the summit of the table.

Sheffield United are currently the closest competition Norwich and Leeds have for the automation promotion spots, and Basham is confident the top two sides in the league will drop points.
 


“No one is going to win every game. If they do, fair play to them – they deserve to go up”, Basham was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Post.

“But I do not think everyone will.

"We have still got to go to Leeds yet and, hopefully, we can go there and beat them."
 


He also revealed that Leeds losing at QPR delighted the Blades.

“We were all happy with the result at QPR.

"It is just the way the games are going.

"Like the manager does, we are just focusing on ourselves.”

Sheffield United have two home games next in the Championship, before their clash against Leeds at Elland Road just before the international break in mid-March.

 