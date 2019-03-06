Photo: Class Fans – Rangers Loanee Hails League One Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers loanee Joe Dodoo has expressed his delight after Blackpool's win over Accrington Stanley on Tuesday, dubbing the travelling supporters "class".



The Tangerines put an end to a four-game winless run in League One with a fighting 2-1 win over Accrington at the Wham Stadium on Tuesday night.











Terry McPhillips’ men secured maximum points courtesy of a late winner from former Liverpool midfielder Jay Spearing, who successfully converted a penalty, before Matty Virtue’s opening goal was cancelled out by Luke Armstrong for the hosts.



And Dodoo, who is currently on loan at Bloomfield Road until the end of the season, expressed his delight with the result after the Tangerines edged out Stanley.



Great win last night and a good team performance fans were class 🙌🏾 #Jd11 #tangerine @BlackpoolFC pic.twitter.com/B4JybFItt4 — Joe Dodoo (@36Dodoo) March 6, 2019



The Gers loanee admitted it was a good team performance from Blackpool and tipped his hat to the traveling supporters, who he feels were fantastic on the night.



“Great win last night and a good team performance, [the] fans were class”, Dodoo wrote on Twitter while posting a photograph of him on the ball in the match.





Dodoo, who grabbed the assist for Virtue’s opening goal as early as the fifth minute, has scored six goals across all competitions so far this season.



Blackpool, who are currently four points adrift of the final playoff spot in League One, will next face Southend United on Saturday at Bloomfield Road.

