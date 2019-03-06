XRegister
06/03/2019 - 19:01 GMT

Rangers Breathe Easier Over Ryan Jack Injury But Midfielder Still Hibs Game Doubt

 




Rangers can breathe a sigh of relief over midfielder Ryan Jack, after the news he has not broken anything.

The midfielder clocked the full 90 minutes in Rangers' 1-1 draw at Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup at the weekend, but picked up a knock and was sent for a scan to check the injury.




Jack's foot was affected and Rangers were sweating on news of the severity of the 27-year-old's injury; he has been in a protective boot.

But Rangers have received a boost as, according to STV, Jack has not broken anything and only has a bruised bone.
 


However, the midfielder remains a doubt for Rangers' Scottish Premiership clash on Friday night against Paul Heckingbottom's Hibernian side.

It remains to be seen if Rangers boss Steven Gerrard opts to play Jack, or takes a more cautious approach.
 


Gerrard has leaned heavily on Jack in the current campaign, with the midfielder notching up 37 appearances for the Gers so far.

But Gerrard's midfield options were boosted in the January transfer window by the arrivals of Glen Kamara and Steven Davis.
 