06 October 2018

26 August 2018

06/03/2019 - 11:11 GMT

Rangers Will Get Stronger – Former Celtic Star Warns Bhoys Must Spend

 




Former Celtic star Mark Wilson has warned the Hoops they will need to invest in the summer and strengthen their squad to remain one step ahead of rivals Rangers.

Rangers are a much-improved unit this season having strengthened their squad in the last two transfer windows, and have managed to reduce the gap to Celtic under Steven Gerrard.




Although Celtic remain eight points clear at the top of the table, many believe the difference between the reigning champions and Rangers is likely to reduce further next season.

The Hoops managed to make it to the knockout stages of the Europa League under former manager Brendan Rodgers, and are in pole position to make it eight Scottish Premiership titles in a row.
 


Wilson, however, feels the club will need to spend money as Rangers will only get stronger next season, and thereby avoid the backlash of the fans.

“If Celtic go on to win this eighth title – which is looking likely – then you are talking about the nine-in-a-row year”, Wilson was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.
 


“[CEO] Peter [Lawwell] and the club will need to throw a good bit of money at this because Celtic can’t afford to fail.

“Rangers have put up a decent challenge this year and you’d think they will be stronger again next seasons.

“It would be catastrophic if they didn’t do nine and the fans would never forgive the board if they didn’t splash the money.”

Celtic’s next league game is against Aberdeen, with new manager Neil Lennon getting a fresh taste of Celtic Park.

 